A NAS, or Network-Attached Storage device, lets you centralize storage and services for your devices. It is a worthy addition to any computing setup. NASs are designed to be fairly easy to use and can handle many different computing needs. Depending on which subscription services you're using, that means having a NAS could save you money and enable you to self-host instead.

Before we go further, I want to point out the one thing a NAS won't help you save money on. That's a proper backup plan, following the 3-2-1 backup rule, which means 3 data copies, 2 storage devices, and 1 off-site backup. That's something having on-site storage helps with, but it won't help you save on that crucial off-site backup.

4 Reduce your cloud storage reliance

If you've got tons of digital files and photos, a NAS can save you a bundle