Your home lab, that powerful engine of innovation, might be silently leaking productivity. After all, even the most dedicated enthusiasts can overlook obvious signs of inefficiency. If you often run into performance dips and find yourself spending more time troubleshooting than creating, it’s time to check these silent killers in your home lab. Here are the hidden factors that might be sabotaging your home lab's productivity and how to bring it back to life.

7 Using too many virtual machines

Slow down with VMs