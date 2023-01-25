Waze is now supported in Android Auto 'Coolwalk' as long as you are running the latest beta of the app.

Android Auto's split-screen redesign also known under codename 'Coolwalk', started rolling out at the beginning of the month, giving users a revamped split-screen layout, bringing more functionality by putting more information on display when possible. Now, Waze is gaining support for Android Auto 'Coolwalk' with its latest beta update, giving users more choice when it comes to mapping and navigation in their vehicles.

Support for Waze doesn't come as much of a surprise considering that Google owns the mapping and navigation company. While the company was acquired by Google nearly ten years ago, it has been pretty much hands-off up until recently. In December, Google announced that it was merging its Waze and Google Maps teams together in order to streamline its business. While this caused some concern, at the time, Google stated:

“Google remains deeply committed to Waze’s unique brand, its beloved app and its thriving community of volunteers and users. By bringing the Waze team into Geo’s portfolio of real-world mapping products, like Google Maps, Google Earth and Street View, the teams will benefit from further increased technical collaboration while giving users the same experiences they know and love.”

While Google did announce its revamped Android Auto experience earlier this month, there are still a large portion of users who have yet to see the update. It's unclear at this point why the update hasn't received a wide roll-out. But like any update, it could take some weeks or even months for it to receive a wide release.

Although waiting for the Android Auto update is recommended, some have reported side loading the private beta APK that has yielded success. As far as what you get with the latest Android Auto update, as mentioned before you can expect a revamped UI that brings separate windows, giving drivers access to more information at a glance.

In addition, there is a new seekable progress bar, allowing users to scrub through tunes, adding more granular controls for music and podcasts. If interested in trying out the Waze beta, you can always register for the program through the official support page. There is also a beta for Android Auto as well, with user needing to opt in to receive the latest beta updates.

Source: Reddit