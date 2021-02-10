Waze keeps the story going with new Audible integration

Waze has introduced convenient integration with services like Spotify, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music. Now, the navigation app is introducing integration with Audible, so road warriors can keep the story going when traveling to their next destination.

The new integration is thanks to the audiobook service joining Waze’s Audio Player Program, giving users easy access to the Amazon-owned service’s over 600,000 originals, audiobooks, and podcasts.

“We are very excited to kick off 2021 by welcoming Audible into the Audio Player family,” said Adam Fried, Head of Global Partnerships at Waze. “Audible is such a beloved brand with a huge catalogue of content and we’re thrilled to be able to bring it straight to their drives. Our users have already driven over 100 billion kilometers while listening to content from streaming services on our Audio Player, and we can’t wait to bring this experience to even more users thanks to our collaboration with Audible.”

To access your Audible content from Waze, tap the music note icon to select the service as the audio player. That’s pretty much it. Waze will also integrate within the Audible app, so you have an audiobook open, you’ll still see notifications when you’re navigating.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer our members around the world a new way to access Audible,” said Derek Murphy, VP, Business Development at Audible. “Whether you’re listening to the latest Audible Original or catching up on a recent best-seller, Audible on Waze allows you to seamlessly enjoy audio content that entertains, inspires and informs you.”

As we mentioned, Waze has welcome integration with a host of streaming services already. As far back as 2019, services like Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio, NPR One, and TuneIn were all integrated with Waze’s Audio Player Program. People may be driving less thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still nice to see more options continue to be added. The latest integration with Waze should be available now.