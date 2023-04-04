Waze is perhaps one of the more unique navigation softwares out there, offering a more playful take when it comes to getting you from point A to point B. The app offers a bubbly design, a variety of different voice directions, with some even provided by celebrities, and community features you can't find anywhere else. It looks like Waze is looking to take things further by introducing a new 'Customize Your Drive' option that will completely transform the experience, bringing new sounds, voices, icons, and even moods to the app for your drive to and from home.

'Customize Your Drive' is going to try and make driving a little more interesting, adding new visuals and audio while you're navigating to your destination. The app will use existing elements like voices, and will also add new elements like custom vehicle art into the experience. With that said, there are a variety of different options to choose from, with something for everyone. The company also states that themes will be updated in the future as well, giving users more options and perhaps even some themed options during holidays.

Zodiac will be another enhancement adding to the navigation experience, bringing different themes and moods to match your sign. Zodiac will also have an astrological guide that will be paired with directions. For the most part, this is another interesting addition to the navigation app that's just meant to bring some addition fun, while getting you safely to your destination. Zodiac will be available to users all around the world but the new 'Customize Your Drive' feature will only be available to those in the United States for the time being. Waze does have plans to roll it out to other regions but didn't provide a timeline of when to expect this.

Source: Waze