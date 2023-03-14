Waze is now making it even easier for EV owners to find charging stations. The app is making this possible by allowing users to enter their vehicle model and plug type into the app to better find compatible charging stations. For those unfamiliar, electric vehicles are not all treated the same when it comes to charging methods, with difference brands using different plugs. This means that if you're traveling and looking to top up, there's a good chance the EV station might not be compatible with your vehicle.

Hopefully, with this new feature, EV users will be able to better navigate the charging landscape. While this change will alleviate some issues, Tesla's recent commitment to opening up its charging stations to more vehicles will also be a huge help as well. The company has over 40,000 supercharging stations located in around the world, with its strongest network located in the United States.

When it comes to Waze, the app still retains what makes it unique, despite merging with the Google Maps team towards the end of last year. Since the merge, Waze has issued some updates to its app, with one that it's currently being tested that could become one of its most important additions, offering the ability to show users then they're traveling on dangerous roads. The company has also added countless number of voices to its voice navigation system, making it a fun and unique experience.

Although Google Maps and Apple Maps are overwhelmingly popular, I'd recommend giving Waze a try. The interface is simple, being able to see road conditions from other drivers is great, and you'll get access to countless other features that just aren't available on other platforms. If interested, you can download the software using the link below, with the app being available for both iOS and Android.

Source: Waze