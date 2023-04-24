WD Elements External Hard Drive An excellent external HD that offers lots of storage for not a lot of money. The 16TB model is currently on sale, knocking close to 50 percent off its MSRP. $230 at Amazon

Western Digital makes some of the best external hard drives out on the market, so if you're looking for quality, you can't go wrong with the brand. While some of its products can be quite expensive, it does have its more affordable options like its popular Elements line, providing excellent and reliable storage options that won't break the bank. While the Elements line is more affordable, it never hurts to get extra discounts, and now, for a limited time, the Western Digital 16TB Elements drive comes in at just $230.

The Western Digital Elements line might not be a fancy external drive, but it gets the job done, keeping your data safe and secure. The drive comes protected in a sleek black plastic outer shell, featuring a single white LED to show you that the drive is powered up and working. On the rear, there's a power button, USB 3.0 port, a barrel connector for power, and a Kensington Security Slot. As far as the drive goes, it's going to be pretty bare bones, formatted for Windows and does not include any additional backup software. It can also be used for Mac, but it will need to be formatted before doing so.

For the most part, this is a solid drive that will provide plenty of storage and should last most people the life of their computers. If you're looking for smaller sized storage, you can always drop to a smaller storage size in the Elements line, or if you're looking for the perfect mix of speed plus portability, you might want to consider going with a portable SSD drive. Regardless of which you choose, there's an option for everyone, making it a great time to buy external storage.