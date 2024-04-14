Western Digital WD Blue $31 $40 Save $9 Western Digital has been making storage for decades, and although most devices have transitioned to SSDs, HDDs are still the best option if you're looking for the best bang for your buck. This 1TB WD Blue is now down to its lowest price ever in this limited-time deal. $31 at Amazon

Although SSDs are dominating when it comes to storage solutions, HDDs still have their place if you're looking for an affordable way to save all your data. And what better brand to go with than Western Digital, a company that has been operating in the space for decades, and is still considered one of the top manufacturers of storage solutions in 2024. With that said, we've managed to find this great deal on a Western Digital Blue 1TB drive that comes in at its lowest price ever.

As you can imagine, this drive isn't all that expensive most of the time, coming in with a retail price of $52.99, and often being discounted to the $40 range if you go through a third-party retailer. But if you're looking to stock up on storage and need it on the cheap, then this deal is going to be right up your alley. Amazon is offering a sweet deal on the WD Blue 1TB drive that drops it to just $30.85, saving you 24% for a limited time.

What's great about this Western Digital Blue 1TB hard drive?

Western Digital makes a few different types of HDDs, all with different purposes in mind. The WD Blue is going to be its most basic tier and is made for everyday use. The drive comes with 1TB of storage, and the drive has a speed of 7200RPM. In addition, it has a storage cache of 64MB and has technologies in place that will keep the drive running optimally, even if you're taking it from location to location.

It has a standard SATA interface, which means it can be used with a wide variety of products, like in a PC or even put into an enclosure. Of course, you can also pop these drives in to NAS too, but it wouldn't be the best option as there are drives purpose built for that kind of use. Another added perk of this drive is that it comes with a free copy of Acronis True Image, which can make transferring files from one drive to another quick and easy.

Again, nothing too exciting here, but this drive should be fairly reliable and even with a two-year warranty, just in case you might have any issues. So if you've been looking to get some storage on the cheap, now's going to be a great time to buy. Just make sure you get it while you can because this deal won't last long.