Get $50 off Western Digital’s 1TB SN770 NVMe drive for a limited time

Whether you’re building a new PC, upgrading an old one, or just looking to bump up the storage in your game console, an NVMe internal solid-state drive is a perfect solution. Although the price of drives used to be astronomical, they’ve come down quite a bit over the years, making even some of the larger volumes attainable.

The Western Digital Black 1TB SN770 NVMe offers a good balance between performance and price. The part offers sequential write speeds of up to 5,150MB/s, and sequential read speeds of up to 4,900 MB/s. The drive comes with a PCIe Gen4 interface, and users can access the drive’s health and performance metrics by using the WD Black Dashboard software. The drive is compatible with a variety of different products and can be used for desktops, laptops, and even game consoles.

While there are plenty of different manufacturers of internal drives, Western Digital has been around for quite a long time and has a pretty good reputation. If you’re not all that familiar with SSDs, it’s probably a good idea to take a look at our guide that breaks down all of the different types. In addition, the guide gives great suggestions on the types of SSDs you might need and which ones you should purchase.

But, if you’re pretty set, and you think the Western Digital Black 1TB SN770 NVMe is the one for you, be sure to purchase it using the links below. The part is available from Best Buy and Amazon and is currently priced at $79.99. The normal retail price from both retailers is $129.99, which means you’ll be saving $50 by purchasing it today. If the part is not available, it could mean that it is sold out. If the price has changed, that could mean that the sale has concluded and the item is no longer available for the promotional price.