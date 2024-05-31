Western Digital WD Black SN770M $84 $130 Save $46 A fantastic SSD with plenty of speed, that is now priced down to the lowest it's ever been. Get it while you can because this deal won't last long. $84 at Amazon

There are a lot of options when it comes to M.2 SSDs, but if you're looking for one that's going to fit an M.2 2230 slot, then your search for something great becomes a little less complicated. While there aren't that many 2230 SSDs out on the market, there's still a good selection, mostly thanks to the recent boom with PC gaming handhelds.

Related WD Black SN770M SSD review: A great but overkill 2230 SSD The WD Black is the fastest 2230-sized SSD you can buy, but its power comes at a cost.

And if you want something that's reliable and has great performance, then the Western Digital Black SN770M is going to be a fantastic option. This drive was one of our favorites when it was first released, and we even thought it was a little "overkill" at that time. But with its newly lowered price that brings it down to just $84, we think this is going to be one of the best deals you're going to find if you're looking to upgrade a device with a 2230 slot.

What's great about the Western Digital Black SN770M SSD?

Close

Western Digital is one of those premier brands that has been producing hardware for computing devices for decades. So, when it comes to the reliability and performance of this drive, you're pretty much going to be getting one of the best experiences. When it comes to just straight performance numbers, you can expect impressive data transfer rates with speeds up to 5,150 MB/s.

As far as the reliability side, Western Digital backs this drive with a five-year limited warranty, which means, you won't have to worry too much about things going wrong. While this drive used to be quite expensive, it's now come down to a much more reasonable price, which means, it's going to be one of the best options if you're looking to upgrade your device with 1TB of storage.

As stated before, M.2 2230 drives can be used in a variety of ways, but this is going to be best for a PC gaming handheld like the Asus ROG Ally, Steam Deck or similar products. You can also use it for some laptops as well, like Microsoft's Surface Pro 9. Regardless, now's going to be the best time to shop, as you'll be getting the deepest discount that we've ever seen on the Western Digital Black SN770M.