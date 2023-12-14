Western Digital 1TB WD Green Internal SSD & 1TB WD Green SN350 NVMe SSD $53 $83 Save $30 You're getting two 1TB SSDs for just $53 in this bundle deal that knocks 36% off for a limited time. $53 at Amazon

While SSDs are considered by many to be some of the best storage options available, prices have been going up over the past few months, which means getting a good deal on one is more important than ever. With that said, we've uncovered a great deal that bundles a 1TB NVMe SSD with a 1TB SATA SSD for just $53. Both drives are from Western Digital, so you know you're getting great quality here. So if you've been looking to grab some storage and upgrade some devices on the cheap, now's going to be the perfect time to do so.

As far as the bundle, it includes a Western Digital 1TB Green SSD that provides great performance with read and write speeds up to 545MB/s. In addition, you get excellent durability with resistance to shock and bumps, plus excellent efficiency when it comes to power use, making it perfect for a laptop. Furthermore, the SSD is covered by a three-year warranty, which means you can feel confident in the product.

The other component of the bundle is the Western Digital 1TB WD Green SN350 NVMe SSD. This M.2 2280 drive is perfect for upgrading your PC or laptop, providing data transfer speeds up to 3,200MB/s. Furthermore, the SSD can be monitored using software, giving you the best chance at maximizing the health and performance of your drive. Since this is an SSD, you're going to get excellent durability and the product is covered by a three-year warranty that ensures you'll be covered in case there are any defects.

Overall, you really can't go wrong with this bundle. You get two great SSDs for just $53, which is 36% off the normal retail price. Of course, if you're not looking to upgrade, you can always pop these into an enclosure and make a external drive on the cheap.