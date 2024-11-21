20TB model Western Digital easystore $250 $450 Save $200 Western Digital's easystore external USB 3.0 hard drives offering reliable storage for a great price. $250 at Best Buy

If you're looking for quick storage, your best option is to go with SSD drives. But if you're looking to really back up a ton of data, external HDDs are still the way to go, offering the best bang for your buck. This Western Digital 20TB external drive is going to be one of the best deals you can get if you're looking for tons of storage on the cheap.

While it normally costs $450, it can now be had for much less, with a huge discount that knocks $200 off. This is the best price we've seen on this drive, making it the best time to shop. Get it while you can because this early Black Friday deal won't last long.

What's great about this Western Digital external hard drive?

For the most part, this is a pretty basic drive that does what it needs to do. It comes with 20TB of storage space and is pretty minimal when it comes to connectivity. There's no power button, and it has just one USB 3.0 port. In addition, it also features a Kensington Security Slot just in case you need to keep it locked down.

When it comes to performance numbers, this isn't going to be the fastest drive out there, but it still puts up respectable numbers of up to 5Gbps in the USB 3.0 mode and 480Mbps in USB 2.0 mode. It does require external power and comes with a power cord, so just make sure to bring that with you if you're planning on carrying this thing around.

Naturally, you'll get compatibility with Windows and macOS. Western Digital even includes back-up software if you're a Windows user. Those on Mac can reformat the drive and use Time Machine. In addition, the brand also provides a two-year warranty just in case things go wrong. But Western Digital is known to be pretty reliable, so that most likely won't be a problem.

Again, this is a limited-time deal that can save you $200. So get it while you can because we don't think this deal is going to be around for long. And if you're looking for faster portable storage, we recommend checking out these portable SSDs.