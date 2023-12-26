WD Elements External Hard Drive $280 $506 Save $226 An excellent way to save on storage, this 20TB Western Digital external hard drive is now 45% off, bringing the price down to just $279.99 for a limited time. $280 at Amazon

For the most part, SSDs have taken over as the preferred storage choice for most applications. Of course, if you're looking to store a lot of data, and want to do so on the cheap, an external hard drive is going to be a better option. With that said, Western Digital's Elements external hard drive is an extremely affordable choice, providing a variety of different storage sizes.

Right now, the 20TB model is available with a discount, with Amazon taking 45% off the drive's original retail price. That means you can purchase this drive at a huge discount, coming in at just $279.99 for a limited time. So if you've been in the market for big storage for all your files, be sure to grab this drive while you can.

What's great about the Western Digital Elements external hard drive?

The Western Digital Elements line is one of the easiest ways to add storage to your setup, and thanks to its 20TB capacity, you're never going to run out of room for all your photos, videos, and other files. When it comes to performance, you're going to get quick and easy transfers thanks to the drive's USB 3.0 port, and, of course, you're going to get backwards-compatibility with USB 2.0 devices as well.

This drive is primarily meant for stationary use, but you'll still get an exterior that can handle transport. While the drive is formatted for Windows out of the box, you can always reformat it for use with macOS, making it the perfect drive for Time Machine backups. When it comes to reliability, Western Digital is known to offer some excellent hardware, and the Elements drive is no different, with a two-year warranty to cover any manufacturing defects.

So if you've been wanting to grab some massive storage on the cheap, then this Western Digital 20TB external hard drive is going to be the one.