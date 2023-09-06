WD Elements External Hard Drive $300 $506 Save $206 This massive 20TB external HD is going to provide more than enough space for all your data. While it's normally priced over $500, right now, for a limited time, you can pick one up for hundreds less with this fantastic deal. $300 at Amazon

Portable SSDs are a great option when it comes to external storage. But things can get quite expensive if you're looking to store a lot of data, especially if you need a drive that's going to be able to store over 4TB. With that said, you can now score a phenomenal deal on a 20TB external HD that comes in priced well below its original MSRP. For a limited time, you can grab WD's 20TB external drive for $300, which is 41% off its original price.

Western Digital has been known to produce some excellent products, with plenty of options when it comes SSDs and other storage solutions, and although hard drives are no longer as good as they used to be, they're still one of the best options when it comes to mass storage. Because of this, Western Digital offers a wide selection of external HD options, ranging from 4TB to a whopping 22TB.

When it comes to product itself, you're going to get a rather simple looking drive with an external plastic casing, along with a single LED to indicate that the drive has power. The device has a USB 3.0 connection, and it can be used with Windows or Mac PCs. For PC users, this drive will be plug and play, but Mac users will need to reformat the drive to get it working. So be sure to grab this deal while you can because it's a great option if you're looking for big storage.