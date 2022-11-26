WD My Passport SSD WD My Passport SSD $169 $380 Save $211 An external SSD is a great way to store and transfer data from one computer to another. This WD one offers 2TB of storage and has a rugged build that makes it resistant to shocks. With speeds up to 1,050MB/s, this external SSD is a steal at $169. Grab a unit before this deal expires and its price goes back up to $380. $169 at Amazon

Black Friday and its computing deals have passed — for the most part, at least. Nonetheless, you can still find last-minute offers and early Cyber Monday discounts. If you've been looking for an external SSD, then Western Digital (WD) has just the right one for you. The company famously known for its solid products is currently offering its 2TB My Passport for 56% less. Usually, this rugged device costs a whopping $380. However, thanks to this limited-time deal, you can own a unit for a mere $169.

An external SSD is invaluable for those who tend to store their memories in high quality formats. With the holiday season coming, this option will act as ideal solution for those documenting their moments using high-resolution cameras. And thanks to its rugged build, you get an improved shock resistance to help keep your data safe. That's not to mention that it comes in five different color options, if you have a certain preference.