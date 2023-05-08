WD My Passport Portable SSD $115 $380 Save $265 A Western Digital portable SSD drive that offers plenty of storage and comes in a sleek design. $118 at Best Buy $115 at Amazon

Portable SSDs are compact, provide lots of storage, and have no moving parts, making them durable storage option for someone that's frequently on the go. Some of the best portable SSD options out there provide fast read and write speeds in a compact size that's extremely reliable. Western Digital has been producing storage solutions for quite some time, and is a trusted brand providing consumers and businesses with a variety of different storage options. The WD My Passport SSD is a great SSD, especially since it's currently on sale for a phenomenal price. While it normally retails for $280, the device has been discounted, now dropping it to just $115.

What's great about the WD My Passport SSD?

The WD My Passport is a compact portable SSD that can easily fit into your pocket and provides plenty of storage thanks to its 2TB size. The drive features USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-C port providing read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000MB/s. The exterior has a unique design and the exterior casing is made from metal, ensuring that your drive will survive drops if they occur. It also comes with a variety of tools in the WD Discovery software, and has a five-year limited warranty.

Why buy a WD My Passport SSD?

Well, one of the most obvious reasons why you should purchase a portable SSD is that you need extra storage. Also, despite having a lot of internal storage, sometimes it's more beneficial to keep things on an external drive. And since they are quite quick, you can even run programs off of them without issue. When it comes to the WD My Passport, you're getting a lot of storage for very little money. The 2TB drive usually costs $280 and is now just $115. You can purchase from Amazon to get the lowest price, although sometimes inventory can be an issue. Best Buy is also another reliable source for this promotion, charging just a few bucks more at $118.