WD Black SN850X 4TB $230 $286 Save $56 The WD Black series of SSDs are great for desktop and laptop PCs. With speeds of up to 7,300MB/s, you can be sure just about anything will be loaded in a matter of moments with one of these installed. $230 at Amazon $230 at B&H

If you're looking to upgrade the storage on your laptop, PC, or PlayStation 5 — look no further than this 4TB Western Digital M.2 SSD. The SN850X SSD is a fantastic storage drive with excellent read and write speeds. Furthermore, although it's available in a variety of sizes, this massive 4TB model is now on sale for $229.95. Although the 20% discount isn't huge, it's still down to its lowest price ever. So if you've been thinking about upgrading, and wanted to grab one of the largest M.2 SSDs available, now's going to be the perfect time to shop.

What's great about the Western Digital SN850X M.2 SSD?

When it comes to storage types, the M.2 SSD is one of the most popular options available, thanks to its size, speed, and durability. While there are a lot of different models and versions out there, you're going to want to stick with a Gen4 model if possible, as it offers the best speed of any M.2 drive and also has the best compatibility when it comes to devices.

Western Digital has been building storage devices for decades now, producing excellent and well regarded storage devices for a variety of different devices. The brand's SN850X SSD is marketed as a gaming SSD, with solid performance numbers and reliability. When it comes to performance, we're looking at sequential read speeds at 7300MB/s, and sequential write speeds at 6600MB/s.

As far as its durability, or its rating from Western Digital, the company states that the SN850X has a rating of 2400TBW or five years warranty. Those that want more control will get it via the brand's WD_BLACK Dashboard software, which can monitor the health of the drive and also enhance the experience. Overall, you're getting a fine experience with this drive, and best of all, plenty of storage.

While 4TB might sound like a lot, many top tier games these days come in at over 100GB, which means, if you're a heavy gamer and want to keep lots of games installed on your system at one time, you're going to need a lot of storage space. So, make sure you grab this deal while you can, and remember, you'll have until January 31, 2024, to make returns if you're shopping with Amazon.