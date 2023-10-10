WD Black SN850X 4TB $260 $700 Save $440 The WD Black series of SSDs are great for desktop and laptop PCs. With speeds of up to 7,300MB/s, you can be sure just about anything will be loaded in a matter of moments with one of these installed. $260 at B&H

The WD Black SN850X is one of the best SSDs you can buy thanks to its 4TB storage capacity and transfer speeds up to 7,300 MB/s, and right now you can get it for just $260 from B&H for a limited time. This is the lowest price we've ever seen this 4TB drive drop to, and it's a steal with $440 off until midnight, Oct. 12.

Why you'll love the WD Black SN850X 4TB SSD

Western Digital has been in the business of making storage drives for decades now, and the WD Black SN850X 4TB SSD is one of the best NVMe PCIe 4.0 drives on the market for gaming and other file-intensive storage related needs. It's capable of a maximum file transfer speed of 7,300MB/s, close to the theoretical maximum of PCIe 4.0 speeds, and its 4TB capacity will be more than enough to install your Steam library.

This NVMe PCIe 4.0 isn't just for PC users though, you can also use the WD Black SN850X 4TB SSD with your PlayStation 5 — just be aware that this particular model on sale doesn't come with the PlayStation 5 heat sink. Be sure to pick up this drive, and take a look at some other deals on great SSDs for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days.