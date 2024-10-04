WD Blue SN580 Gen 4 SSD $33 $70 Save $37 An affordable SSD that offers plenty of performance for a great price. Right now, you can score this 500GB model for just $32.99. $33 at Amazon

If you're looking for an affordable M.2 SSD, then the Western Digital Blue SN580 is going to be right up your alley. While there are a variety of different storage size options, we're seeing a great deal on the 500GB model, which is now priced at just $32.99. This is a huge discount from the original retail price, with this deal slashing 53% off for a limited time.

What's great about the Western Digital SN580 M.2 SSD?

For the most part, the price is going to be the headlining feature here, coming in at an affordable $32.99, which is great if you're looking to stock up on storage or maybe even build a NAS. When it comes to the specifications, the drive is a Gen 4 SSD with a sequential read performance that tops out at 4,000MB/s. When it comes to the sequential write speed, the number drops a little, coming in at 3600MB/s.

These speeds are pretty good, especially if you're not chasing the best performance numbers available. Of course, since this drive is coming from Western Digital, you're going to get excellent reliability here with a five-year warranty or 300 TBW, whichever comes first. So if all of this looks good, and you're ready to invest in some new storage, be sure to grab this SSD while the deal's still available. If you're still on the fence, we have some other great SSD recommendations as well.