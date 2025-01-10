Your changes have been saved WD Elements Portable External Hard Drive $90 $140 Save $50 A fantastic portable hard drive that offers lots of space at a great price. Right now, you can score this 5TB drive for just $90 for a limited time. $90 at Amazon

If you're looking for lots of storage on the cheap, then this Western Digital external hard drive is going to be the way to go. You're getting 5TB for just $90, which is 36% below its original retail price of $140. Of course, SSD drives are always going to be faster, but if you're after the most storage for the best price, this is going to be one of the best options, coming out to just $18 per terabyte.

Related Best external drives to use with your Windows PC in 2024 The easiest way to upgrade your Windows computer's storage is an external drive. Here are our favorites.

The great thing about this drive is that, since it's made for portable use, it doesn't require any external power to get it working. Just plug it into your laptop or desktop and you're good to go. Again, this is the best price we've seen on this drive, so get it while you can.

What's great about this Western Digital Elements portable hard drive?

Source: Western Digital

There isn't really much to say about this drive that hasn't already been said. You get a nice portable drive that has a capacity of 5TB, and can be used with a number of devices to store all your data. The drive can deliver data transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps and is compatible with a number of operating systems so long as you format the drive.

For the most part, this drive is pretty bare bones, and doesn't come with any additional software. It does come with a USB cable so you can plug into your devices, and also has a two-year warranty just in case something goes wrong with the drive. Of course, if 5TB isn't enough, Western Digital does offer a 6TB model but it's going to cost a lot more.

Of course, if you're still on the fence about this drive, you can always check out some of our favorite portable SSD recommendations. You'll be getting a more compact footprint, along with better performance. But when it comes to storage space, you'll be sacrificing capacity and paying a higher price. So if you need lots of space, grab the Western Digital drive while it's one sale.