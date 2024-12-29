Your changes have been saved Western Digital WD Black SN770M $83 $92 Save $9 Western Digital's WD Black SN770M is a 2230-sized SSD that can claim to be one of the fastest in its form factor. It's particularly great for higher-end handhelds like the ROG Ally, which can take advantage of its PCIe 4.0 speeds. $83 at Amazon

There are lots of great M.2 SSDs to choose from if you're looking to upgrade your Steam Deck or other PC gaming handheld. Luckily, with this Western Digital SN770M, you don't need to sacrifice, as it delivers excellent speeds at a fantastic price. Right now, you can grab the 1TB model for just $83, which is 10% below its original retail price.

While this isn't the largest discount that we've seen on a deal, it does bring this SSD down to its lowest price to date, which makes it worth taking a look at. So if you've been thinking about upgrading, now's going to be a good time.

What's great about the WD Black SN770M SSD?

When we tested this SSD back in 2023, it was one of the fastest options available. Of course, since then, Gen5 SSDs have hit the market, but this is still a solid option considering that this SSD can max out with speeds of up to 5,150 MB/s. For the most part, it's going to be more than enough for a PC gaming handheld.

But if you want to try and utilize all the speed this SSD has to offer, you can also pop it into a compatible laptop or tablet to really see some nice results. You'll want to make sure that it's compatible with your device if you're going to be using this 2230 SSD. In addition to the above, you also get a five-year limited warranty too.

You really can't go wrong with this SSD at this great price. But if you think you want to check out some other great SSD models, we do have some other recommendations available. But if you're sold on the WB Black, get it now before the deal's gone.