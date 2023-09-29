WD Black 1TB SN850X NVMe Internal Gaming SSD $68 $160 Save $92 Our favorite M.2 SSD is on sale for a limited time, with the price dropping down to just $68 for the 1TB model. This SSD is perfect if you're someone who's obsessed with speed. $68 at Amazon

This is the best SSDs you can buy right now, and it is our top favorite when it comes to gaming SSDs. The Western Digital Black SN850X is an absolute beast, offering excellent transfer speeds and reliability, along with great value.

What makes this SSD even better right now is its price, coming in well below its original retail price, and being discounted to just $68 for a 1TB stick. If you've been on the hunt for a quality SSD to upgrade your PC, laptop, or even PlayStation 5 — this M.2 NVMe SSD is going to be the one to get.

What's great about the Western Digital Black SN850X NVMe SSD?

As mentioned before, this is one of the fastest performing NVMe SSD drives out right now. So if you're someone that's really into performance, you're going to love this drive. When it comes to actual performance numbers, you're looking at 7,300 MB/s for sequential read speeds, and up to 6,300 MB/s for sequential write speeds.

In addition to quick hardware, Western Digital also has its own software that can further optimize and enhance the performance of the drive. When it comes to durability, WD has extensively tested its drives and also provides up to five years of warranty. As mentioned before, this is a Gen4 drive, so it's going to be compatible with PCs, laptops, and the PlayStation 5.

Of course, if you're looking for more storage, this drive does also come in 2TB and 4TB storage options. But the 1TB model is going to be the best bang for the buck right now, coming in at a price that really can't be beat. Just be sure to pick it up while you can, because at this price, this deal won't last long.