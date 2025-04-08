WD - BLACK SN770M 2TB Internal SSD $177 $238 Save $61 The Western Digital Black SN770M 2TD Internal SSD comes in the 2230 form factor, making it ideal for the ROG Ally and Steam Deck. It provides maximum read speeds ot 5,150MB/s and write speeds of 4,850MB/s, making it super efficient and fast. Right now, you can grab this drive for $177 from Amazon. $177 at Amazon

You really can't go wrong with this M.2 SSD by Western Digital. It's fast, packs tons of storage space, and is now down to a great price. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen on the WD Black SN770M, this is one of the better prices we've seen, which makes it a good time to pick one up if you need it.

Related WD Black SN770M SSD review: A great but overkill 2230 SSD The WD Black is the fastest 2230-sized SSD you can buy, but its power comes at a cost.

What's great about the WD Black SN770M M.2 SSD?