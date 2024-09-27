WD Black SN850X with Heatsink $140 $200 Save $60 If you need performance, this M.2 SSD is going to be the one. Not only does it pack speed, but you also get excellent reliability, along with a built-in heatsink. Right now, you can score a 30% discount for a limited time. $140 at Amazon

M.2 SSDs are the way to go if you're looking to upgrade your PC, laptop, or even PlayStation 5. And while there are lots of different brands and sizes to choose from, we think this Western Digital Black SN850X SSD is going to be one of the top choices available. Not only do you get excellent performance, but this drive now comes in with a discount that knocks 30% off its original retail price.

Related Best SSDs in 2024 From 2.5-inch SATA drives to more advanced M.2 NVMe drives, these are the best solid-state drives you can buy right now.

While this isn't the cheapest price that we've seen for this SSD, times have changed from when we saw rock-bottom prices for components, with steady price increases across the board for popular PC products. So, if you're looking for a good deal on a great SSD, we think that this one is going to be one to go with. Just be sure to grab it from Amazon while you can. And although this is a Gen 4 drive, it is still backward compatible with Gen 3 slots, and can even be used in Gen 5 slots as well.

What's great about Western Digital's Black SN850X SSD?

The SN850X SSD not only looks good, but it also performs well too. We've mentioned this previously, but this M.2 SSD doesn't disappoint when it comes to performance, with sequential read numbers that reach up to 7,300MB/s, and write performance that tops out at up to 6,350MB/s.

When it comes to storage space, this model has plenty, with 2TB of space on tap for all your files and games. Furthermore, it comes with a built-in heatsink that allows it to work harder for longer. This is important since the SSD will most likely be in an enclosed area.

The drive also supports Microsoft’s DirectStorage technology as well, providing faster load times when supported. And the WD_BLACK Dashboard software allows users to easily monitor the SSD, and even control the RGB lighting to make it truly your own.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong with this Gen 4 M.2 SSD. It's quick and can be had for a good price. But if you're on the fence and need something faster, you can always check out some of our favorite Gen 5 SSD options.