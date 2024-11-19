WD BLACK SN850X 2TB SSD $129 $190 Save $61 WD Black 2TB NVMe SSD is ideal for gamers as it offers read speeds of up to 7,300 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,350 MB/s. Right now, you can score a great discount that knocks 32% off for a limited time. $129 at Amazon

Prices for components have risen over the past couple of years, making it more expensive to build and upgrade a PC. Of course, if you're on the lookout for good deals, chances are high that you're going to be able to find the parts you need at a price that's more to your liking. That's certainly the case with SSDs, as we're seeing an abundance of great discounts with these early Black Friday promotions that bring some of our favorite M.2 SSDs down to their lowest prices.

With that said, this WD Black SN850X 2TB M.2 SSD is now down to its lowest price of the year, coming in at 32% below its retail price. That means you can grab this speedy, high-performance SSD for just $129 for a limited time. Of course, since this is a limited-time deal, you'll want to act quickly, because a deal like this won't be around for long.

What's great about this WD Black SN850X M.2 SSD?

You really can't go wrong with this WD Black SN850X M.2 SSD. For the most part, this drive is all about performance. As far as the numbers go, this drive can reach sequential read speeds up to 7,300 MB/s, and sequential write speeds that top out at 6,350 MB/s.

For a Gen 4 drive, this is pretty good, considering that the top-end speed for Gen 4 sits at 8,000 MB/s. Since this is a Gen 4 SSD, it's going to be great for desktop PCs and laptops. It can even be used to upgrade the storage in the PlayStation 5.

Of course, you're getting 2TB of storage, which is a huge upgrade for any device. Overall, this is a great SSD that packs excellent performance and lots of storage space. And while it's normally priced considerably higher, this sweet discount knocks the price down to its lowest of this year. So get it while you can.