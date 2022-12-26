The best internal M.2 NVMe SSD by Western Digital is now on sale. The WD BLACK 2TB SN850X can be had for just $170.

WD Black SN850X PCIe 4.0 SSD $170 $290 Save $120 The WD Black SN850X is a slightly upgraded version of the regular SN850. It's one of the best PCIe 4.0 SSDs on the market, and can be used in a gaming PC or a PS5. $170 at Amazon

There are a lot of very good solid-state drives out there on the market, but if you're looking for the best NVMe M.2 SSD out right now, the Western Digital Black SN850X is going to be the one to get. Its performance is unmatched and for a limited time, the 2TB internal drive is now 41 percent off, bringing it down to just $170. This drive is perfect for upgrading your PC, laptop, or even a console like the PlayStation 5.

The Western Digital Black SN850X comes in a variety of sizes, ranging from 1TB up to 4TB, and it also comes in two different configurations, one with a heatsink and one without. Regardless of size or configuration, the drive is incredibly fast, rated up to 7,300 MB/s for sequential reads, and up to 6,350 MB/s for sequential writes. Just to give you an idea of how fast these speeds are, the drive is nearly at the limit of what PCIe Gen4 can handle, which sits at 8,000 MB/s.

In addition to its quick speeds, Western Digital also offers a software that can optimize the performance of the drive. Game Mode 2.0 offers features like "load prediction to ready game assets for fast in-game loading." When it comes to reliability, you're looking at a rating of 600 total bytes written (TBW) and does have a limited-time warranty of five years. As mentioned previously, the drive is now on sale for a limited time. You can pick up the 2TB model for just $170, which is $120 off its retail price.