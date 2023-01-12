WD Black SN850X PCIe 4.0 SSD $170 $290 Save $120 The WD Black SN850X is a slightly upgraded version of the regular SN850. It's one of the best PCIe 4.0 SSDs on the market, and can be used in a gaming PC or a PS5. $170 at Amazon

When it comes to internal storage options, thankfully there are plenty of great solid-state drive choices available, with many of them coming with affordable price tags. But if you're trying to get the best option available, you'll want to spend a little more and go for a NVMe M.2 SSD drive. The Western Digital Black SN850X is an excellent option, with performance that goes unmatched when compared to the competition. Luckily, the WD Black 2TB SN850X is now back on sale, knocking 41 percent off its retail price, bringing it down to just $170 for a limited time.

The Western Digital Black SN850X is a great drive not only for PCs or laptops, but can also be used in game consoles like the PlayStation 5. When it comes to sequential read speeds you're looking at up to 7,300 MB/s, while the sequential write speeds for the drive come in at 6,350 MB/s. This is near the top end when it comes to Gen4 drive, as the threshold for this generation comes in at 8,000 MB/s. If you're someone that wants to squeeze every little bit out of the product, WD has you covered with its optimization software.

When it comes to reliability, Western Digital backs this product with a limited-time warranty of five years and offers a rating of 600 total bytes written (TBW) for its drive. Although we focused on the 2TB SN850X drive, you can also grab the 1TB model for just $100, while the 4TB model will cost you $450. The models with heat sinks are also on sale, so it might be worthwhile to have a look at all the options by hitting the supplied link.