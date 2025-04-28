WD_BLACK SN7100 M.2 SSD $270 $320 Save $50 Huge storage for a great price. Score the Western Digital SN7100 4TB SSD for less as it drops to its best price yet. $270 at Amazon

M.2 SSDs have been the go-to choice for storage for a number of years now, and provide an experience that many feel is far superior to older storage devices. Of course, there are a number of different options that you can go with, but it's important for most to find that sweet spot between performance and price.

With that said, this Western Digital SN7100 SSD delivers excellent read and write speeds, while also being relatively affordable as well. For a limited time, you can score the 4TB model for $270. Although the discount isn't huge, this is the lowest price that we've seen for this model, making it the perfect time to pick one up.

What's great about the Western Digital Black 4TB SSD?

This is one of those SSDs that offers a ton of bang for your buck. Not only is it compatible with a wide range of products, making it perfect for laptops, desktops, PC gaming handhelds, NAS, the PlayStation 5, and more.

In addition to the above, it also offers excellent performance numbers, featuring sequential read speeds that ramp up to 7000MB/s, while the sequential write speeds are also quite high too, topping out at 6700MB/s.

On top of all of that, you get a five-year warranty from the manufacturer just in case you need support later on down the line. For the most part, you're not going to find much better out there at this price unless there's a drastic discount.

You get a ton of storage space at 4TB, and impressive speed, along with peace of mind as well. Perhaps the most important part is that this is down to its best price ever, which means it's time to stock up. Be quick or you'll miss it.