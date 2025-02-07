WD BLACK SN850X 8TB SSD $580 $880 Save $300 If you're looking to expand your storage, then this 8TB SSD is going to be just the thing. Right now, you can score $300 off its original MSRP for a limited time. $580 at Amazon

The size of video games is growing out of control, which means, if you want to store all your favorites at once, along with all your regular data, you're going to need to upgrade your PC or laptop. Now, this is easier said than done, as there are a variety of different storage options to choose from. Now, if you're looking to go with something that's fast, reliable, and delivers tons of storage space, we think this Western Digital 8TB SN850X M.2 SSD is just the thing.

While it has an MSRP of $880 on Amazon, it can now be had for much less, with a stellar discount that knocks $280 off. If that wasn't enough, there's even a special coupon that can knock an extra $20 off too, bringing the total discount to $300. Now, this is one of the best prices we've seen for this model, which makes it a great time to buy. Just be sure to act quickly because this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about the Western Digital 8TB SN850X M.2 SSD?

This is a fantastic M.2 SSD from Western Digital that offers excellent performance and reliability. This particular model that's on sale features 8TB of storage space and also offers top sequential read speeds up to 7,200 MB/s, and sequential write speeds that top out at 6,600 MB/s.

This is a Gen 4 SSD, which is going to work great with most modern and past devices. Of course, in order to get the best speeds, you'll need a device that supports Gen 4, but if you have an older product with an M.2 SSD slot, this will still work, you just won't be able to achieve the top speeds mentioned above.

In addition to desktop PCS and laptops, this M.2 SSD is the perfect upgrade for those that own a PlayStation 5. Furthermore, you also get a warranty period that lasts five years, which means you can contact Western Digital if you run into any problems with the drive. This really is one of those drives that can do it all. And now that it's on sale, it's a great time to pick one up if you need the storage space.