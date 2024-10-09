WD Black SN850X 8TB $680 $880 Save $200 The WD Black series of SSDs are great for desktop and laptop PCs. With speeds of up to 7,300MB/s, you can be sure just about anything will be loaded in a matter of moments with one of these installed. $680 at Amazon

We're seeing some serious discounts during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event, with fantastic savings on some of our favorite PC parts. And while we love what we're seeing so far, we've been keeping our eyes peeled for excellent promotions on storage. It's been a wild roller-coaster ride over the past couple of years, with many SSDs actually increasing in price. So, when a deal event like this comes, it's always good to take a look to score some serious savings that otherwise wouldn't be available.

Now, if you're someone that's on the hunt for a lot of SSD storage but needs to get it at a great price, we think this deal is going to be right up your alley. For a limited time, this Western Digital SN850X 8TB SSD is now $200 off, dropping it down to its lowest price ever. We get it, the price isn't exactly cheap, but for 8TB of storage, you really can't ask for much better than what we're seeing here, unless you're willing to go with HDDs.

What's great about this Western Digital SN850X SSD?

Source: Western Digital

While the 8TB storage is certainly impressive, it's important to note that this SSD is also a top performer, churning out blazing fast read and write speeds that can top out at 7,200MB/s. When it comes to compatibility, this SSD will work in any M.2 2280 slot, which means it's perfect for desktop PCs, laptops, and can even be used in the PlayStation 5. But to be clear, it won't work in most PC gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck.

When it comes to other details, there really isn't too much more to share, but the SSD can be monitored to maintain peak performance by utilizing the WD_BLACK Dashboard software on Windows. But for the most part, this is going to be a reliable drive that really delivers when it comes to storage space and performance. Western Digital even provides a 5-year warranty for the device to provide peace of mind.

So if you've been looking for a speedy SSD with lots of storage space, the SN850X 8TB SSD is going to be it, especially at its newly lowered price. Of course, if you're not quite ready to step up to this size, you can always check out some other great SSD options, like Samsung's 990 Pro, which is now also on sale.