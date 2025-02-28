WD Black SN850X 8TB $580 $880 Save $300 The WD Black series of SSDs are great for desktop and laptop PCs. With speeds of up to 7,300MB/s, you can be sure just about anything will be loaded in a matter of moments with one of these installed. $580 at Amazon

Storage space is always in limited supply, which is why it's a good idea to upgrade if you're someone that's always juggling their files. With that said, there are a variety of different storage options to choose from, but going with an M.2 SSD is going to be your best bet if you're looking for tons of storage with excellent performance.

With that said, this Western Digital 8TB SN850X M.2 SSD is now available at a fantastic price, with a discount from Amazon that knocks $300 off its retail price, dropping it down to an all-time low. This is the best price we've seen to date, even beating the discounted price we saw earlier this month. So get this deal while you can because it won't be around for long.

What's great about the Western Digital 8TB SN850X M.2 SSD?

Source: Western Digital

Not only are you getting tons of storage with this M.2 SSD, but it also packs excellent performance numbers as well, with sequential read speeds of up to 7,200 MB/s, and sequential write speeds that top out at 6,600 MB/s.

Western Digital is pretty well known for its storage products, which means you can trust this product to have excellent reliability. But just in case something does go wrong, the brand does provide a five-year warranty to cover issues that are covered.

When it comes to devices, this SSD can be installed into any product that has an M.2 slot. You'll want to make sure though that it has a Gen 4 slot, since that's the only way to take full advantage of this SSD's speeds. While it will work in M.2 slots that aren't Gen 4 compatible, you will see a reduction in performance.

This SSD is the perfect upgrade for your desktop, laptop, and even PlayStation 5. And at this price, for this much storage, it becomes a no-brainer thanks to the savings with this incredible deal. Just be quick, because a deal like this won't be around for long. And if you want some other options, be sure to check out some other M.2 SSDs we recommend.