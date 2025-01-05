Your changes have been saved WD BLACK SN850X 8TB SSD $600 $880 Save $280 This WD Black NVMe SSD is an ideal storage upgrade for gamers as it offers read speeds reaching up to 7,300 MB/s and write speeds up to 6,350 MB/s. Right now, you can score this 8TB model for $280 less. $600 at Amazon

There are a lot of different options when it comes to upgrading your storage. But if you're looking for one of the best SSD solutions on the market right now, we think this Western Digital SN850X M.2 SSD is going to be a great choice. Not only do you get tons of storage with 8TB, but you're also getting excellent performance here as well.

While this drive usually comes in at $880 from Amazon, we're now seeing a massive discount that drops the price by $280, falling to one of its lowest prices at $600 for a limited time. If you've been thinking about upgrading and adding tons of space to your PC or laptop, now's going to be a great time to shop.

What's great about the WB Black SN850X M.2 SSD?

When it comes to storage like this, you're going to be looking at just a few main things, with the most important being transfer speeds. Luckily, this 8TB model delivers excellent performance numbers, coming in with top read speeds of up to 7,200 MB/s, and write speeds that top out at 6,600 MB/s.

Of course, you also get excellent reliability here with Western Digital being known for its top-quality hardware. The brand also provides a a limited five-year warranty which should provide some peace of mind just in case you are worried about reliability.

And since this is a Gen4 SSD, it's great for PCs, laptops, and even the PlayStation 5. With that said, the real exciting part here is the price. With this particular drive coming in well below its original retail price at $600. Of course, that's a lot to spend on storage, but you're still getting excellent bang for your buck here.

You can also go for lower storage sizes though, with the SN850X being available from 1TB. But if you're looking for 8TB, grab this one while you can because this deal won't be around for long.