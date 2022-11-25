You'll never run out of storage thanks to his WD Black P40 portable SSD. It is now on sale for 45% off at $179.

Although the best Black Friday deals might be on laptops and desktops, PC accessories are getting a steep discount too. The WD Black P40 solid-state-drive (SSD) is one that we recently came across at a steep 45% discount. This product is now selling for $179 over on Amazon, instead of the usual $329, and buying one might ensure that you'll never run out of space on your PC.

Like many other WD Black SSDs, this one supports USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s. It is designed for gamers as it has fancy RGB lighting effects that can be customized using the WD Black Dashboard. If you plan to use it with a console, you can use the included USB-C to USB-A adapter. But if you plan to use it with a PC, there's the USB-C to USB-C cable in the box, too. And don't worry about this SSD being too cheap-feeling. The WD Black P40 has a durable shock-resistant structure. It is rated for a drop of up to two meters.

