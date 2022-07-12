The best SSD for the PS5 hits a new lowest price in this Prime Day deal

What does a killer gaming PC and the PS5 have in common? Awesome SSD storage. Whichever side of that particular game you play, one common good is the WD Black SN850. One of the best PCIe 4.0 SSDs you can get and it’s perfect for PC and console owners. Better still, Prime Day makes upping your storage game that much easier with some serious discounts.

If you’re in for either the 1TB or 2TB versions of the SN850 you can save a decent chunk with both hitting new lowest prices on Amazon. The 1TB is down to $110, while you can double up with 2TB for just $190. I run a WD Black SN850 in my own PS5 and it has been a fantastic investment. For a little more you can get the heatsink included, but honestly, even on the PS5, it’s not totally necessary.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Why is it so good, then? Being PCIe 4.0 you get phenomenal performance. Using the 1TB model as an example, it’s possible to get up to 7,000 MB/s read and 5,300 MB/s write speeds. That’s rated on PC, of course, though even on the PS5 you’re going to get a lot from it. Even on the 500GB model that I have, the PS5 sees over 6,000 MB/s write speed. Ample to keep up with the console’s own internal storage.

WD Black SN850 PCIe 4.0 SSD One of the best PCIe 4.0 SSDs on the market and a perfect drive to use in a gaming PC or a PS5. See at Amazon

In a PC, it’s strong, and with the 2TB version, you can get yourself a handy, superfast boot drive for Windows as well as space to store your favorite games. On the PS5, you just get more space to store your games and make full use of the console’s hardware and features. On the PC there’s also a companion application that will help you squeeze the most performance you can from your SSD. It’s actually not a bad app.

These discounts will be gone when Prime Day closes out at the end of July 13, so get it while you can.