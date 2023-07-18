Source: Western Digital WD_Black SN850P NVMe M.2 SSD 4TB model $310 $550 Save $240 A fantastic M.2 drive that's specially designed for use with the PlayStation 5. It can also be installed in PCs and laptops. $310 at Amazon $310 at Best Buy

If you've been looking to upgrade your PlayStation 5, PC, or laptop with a massive amount of storage, look no further than this Western Digital M.2 SSD drive. Western Digital makes some of the best M.2 SSD drives on the market, and the SN850P is a great model offering plenty of speed and reliability.

Although this model is built for the PlayStation 5, it can be used in other products as well. The SN850P can now be had for 44% off, bringing the price down to $310. Although it's not the cheapest SSD money can buy, you're certainly getting a lot of storage space coming in at 4TB, along with excellent performance.

What's great about the Western Digital SN850P?

This model features a design that's made for easy installation in a PlayStation 5 console and also comes with a heat sink attached from the factory to keep its thermals in check. While it is designed for the PS5, that doesn't mean it's locked for use, as this drive can still be installed in a laptop or desktop with a compatible NVMe slot. In addition to its great design, you get excellent performance, with the WD SN850P harnessing its PCIe Gen4 NVMe speeds that allows it to top out at 7,300MB/s read and 6,600MB/s write.

When it comes to longevity, Western Digital lists this drive with a Terabytes Written (TBW) rating of 600. It also offers a five-year warranty with the drive, which should bring peace of mind to most buyers. For the most part, you really can't ask for anymore when it comes to an SSD, with the SN850P offering style, performance, and reliability. So if you've been looking to get yourself a great drive that packs plenty of storage space, this deal is going to be right up your alley. Just be sure to grab it while it lasts.