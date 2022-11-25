WD Black SN850X PCIe 4.0 SSD $100 $160 Save $60 The WD Black SN850X is a slightly upgraded version of the regular SN850. It's one of the best PCIe 4.0 SSDs on the market, that can be used in a gaming PC or a PS5. $100 at Amazon

It's never a bad time to upgrade the storage of your PC or PlayStation 5. Upgrading to a PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD is one of the best ways to speed up your system, and we highly recommend it. If you were waiting for some good SSD deals to grab one for your gaming rig then we've got some good news. This Black Friday deal on Amazon will save you $60 on a 1TB WD Black SN850X Gen 4 PCIe M.2 NVMe SSD, meaning you can grab it for just $100 right now instead of paying the full $160 price.

You can even pick up the 2TB unit to dump all your game files for just $170 right now, which is $120 less than its usual price. And if you're feeling too generous or if you simply like having a lot of games installed on your PC or the PlayStation 5, then you can splurge $495 on the 4TB variant which usually goes for $700. That's over $200 in savings that can go toward other PC components or just a bunch of games.

Western Digital's Black SN850X, in case you're wondering, is a slightly upgraded version of the regular SN850. It's a much-needed upgrade to the old SN850 unit that came out almost two years ago. The Black SN850X is also a high-end PCIe 4.0 SSD for gaming that comes with or without the heatsink. And just like the regular SN850, the SN850X can also be installed on both PC and PlayStation 5 without any issues. It happens to be a tad faster, and it's available in a new 4TB option. The variants with a heatsink are also discounted right now for Black Friday, but they'll run a few dollars more than the regular ones.