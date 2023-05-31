WD Black SN850X PCIe 4.0 SSD $80 $180 Save $100 The WD Black SN850X is a slightly upgraded version of the regular SN850. It's one of the best PCIe 4.0 SSDs on the market, and can be used in a gaming PC or a PS5. $80 at Amazon

Western Digital makes some of the best storage solutions out on the market right now, and when it comes to M.2 SSDs, the SN850X is the best M.2 SSD available. Not only does the drive look good, but it also performs well too, maxing out at 7,300 MB/s when it comes to read speeds. Furthermore, the drive is also quite versatile since it's a Gen 4 product, and can be used in PCs, laptops, and also the PlayStation 5. Now, for a limited time, you can score a pretty good deal on the SN850X, knocking up to 56% off its current retail price.

The SN850X SSDs are available in a few different models, coming in 1TB and 2TB options if you're getting one with a heatsink, and going up to 4TB without. As mentioned before, you're going to get blistering speed with up to 7,300MB/s when it comes to read, and up to 6,350MB/s when it comes to write speeds. If you're using a Windows device, there's also a WD Black Dashboard software that can help you monitor the health of the SSD.

Of course, if you don't need the model with the heatsink you can always opt for the standard model, just in case you have your own heatsink. Regardless of which model you choose, you're going to be getting an excellent SSD, one that really stands out from the rest.