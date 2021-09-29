Save up to 45% on WD Drives and SanDisk storage for today only

If you’re looking to grab some new storage drives, today’s your lucky day. For today only, you can buy SanDisk SSDs, SD cards, WD drives, and other storage mediums for up to 45% off on Amazon. MicroSD cards are useful for all sorts of things, including a Nintendo Switch or an older Android smartphone, and they can also be used in other devices like cameras. As for storage, high-speed storage is useful for a Windows installation or can be used for large games and other types of files that you may need to access quickly.

Note, while Amazon says you can save up to 20% off, a lot of these products are more than 20% off of their MSRP. There are some discrepancies as many of these products were already perpetually available below their MSRP anyway, but others do have some genuinely deep discounts. For example, the WD 2TB My Passport portable SSD realistically comes in at around 23% off when adjusted for its previous long-time price, bringing it down to $209.99.

There are a lot of reasons to pick up a spare SSD, and it’s not often that reliable SSDs like these hit as low as they have. Pretty much all of the SSDs here are top-tier, and there are both M.2 SSDs and regular SATA SSDs. The WD Black 1TB is at its lowest price ever on Amazon as a part of this sale, and it has sequential reads up to 3,600 MB/s. There is also a 4TB HDD, a 2TB SSD, and a whole lot of other products to look at here, too. If you’re in need of storage, this is not a deal that you want to miss out on!