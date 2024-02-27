WD 16TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive $230 $310 Save $80 If you're looking for lots and lots of storage, then the 16TB WD Elements external hard drive is all you need. $230 at Amazon$230 at Newegg

In 2024, there are a lot of different storage options available, with the most popular option being SSDs. But if you're looking to get a lot of storage for not a lot of money, an external hard drive is still going to be your best option. That's where this 16TB Western Digital external hard drive comes into play with its massive storage size and newly discounted price. For a limited time, you can score this external hard drive for $80 off, bringing the price down to just $230 or around $15 per TB.

What's great about this Western Digital 16TB Elements external hard drive?

If you're looking for lots of storage at a cheap price, this Western Digital Elements drive is going to be the best option. As far as performance goes, you're going to get quick and easy transfers thanks to the drive's USB 3.0 port, which also offers versatility thanks to its backwards-compatibility with USB 2.0 devices. As far as compatibility, the drive is formatted to work with Windows PCs right of the box. But it can be formatted to work with other devices as well with a quick format.

As far as reliability, Western Digital is known for its great products, but if you have any doubts about this drive, it comes with a two-year warranty to cover any manufacturing defects. Of course, it's always recommended to have additional backups of your data, so maybe this is a good opportunity to buy a couple of extra hard drives while you're at it. With that said, be sure to grab this drive while you can, because this deal won't last long.

When purchasing from Amazon, just make sure to clip the coupon before check out to drop the price down to $229.99. If you're purchasing it from Newegg, use the promotional code "BYCDP25264" during the check-out process to knock $70 off. Of course, if you're looking for other external drives, these are some fantastic recommendations.