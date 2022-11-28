WD Elements desktop HDD WD Elements Desktop HDD $239.99 $449.99 Save $210 If you have a lot of files you need to backup and store, this massive 16TB hard drive is the easiest way to do it. And for a very low price of $239.99, there's never been a better time to invest in one. $239.99 at Amazon (16TB) $329.99 at Amazon (20TB)

When you store all your memories, projects, music, and so on inside your computer for years, you're bound to run out of space at some point, and it can be frustrating not to have enough space for new files. Thankfully, this Cyber Monday deal lets you overcome all that by slashing the price of this massive 16TB hard drive from Western Digital to just $239.99, the lowest price we've seen for this drive brand-new. That's over a $210 discount from its MSRP, and one of the lowest prices ever for this drive.

Western Digital is one of the most renowned brands in the memory and storage space, so you know you're getting a reliable product here. And the 16TB of capacity gives you an incredible amount of space for all kinds of files, so unless you're working on video projects and storing every single file from each project, this drive can store all your files for years to come. It connects to your computer via USB and supports USB 3.0, so you get decently fast transfer speeds when you need to access your files.

Of course, it's not as fast as an SSD, but you'll be paying nearly this much for just 2TB of SSD storage, depending on the model you get. This is the perfect backup device for all your files, and you won't need more space anytime soon.

You can usually find this drive for around $300, so even though the price has come down a lot since it launched, this is still the best deal you can get on it by a long shot. Or, if you want even more space, there's a 20TB model for $329.99, which is also the lowest price we've seen for that capacity.

If you're looking for other upgrades for your PC setup, our roundup of Cyber Monday PC and laptop deals has something for everyone.