If you've been looking to pick up some Western Digital Red Plus NAS drives, now is going to be a perfect time.

When it comes to storage, there are plenty of different kinds of solid-state drive options out there from SATA to NVMe, and M.2 drives. While solid-state drives are preferred in most applications, there are still cases when a hard disk drive (HDD) is necessary, like when you need large amounts of storage space for a good price.

If you've ever thought about building a network-attached storage (NAS) device or were looking to upgrade the one you already own, it might just be the perfect time. Amazon is currently offering some good deals on Western Digital Red Plus drives. While the discounts aren't steep, these are some of the lowest prices that we have seen to date on these drives. When you're going to most likely need a couple of these drives at the very least, you can bet that every dollar will count.

Western Digital WD Red Plus $55 $65 Save $10 Western Digital WD Red Plus NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD with 128MB cache $55 at Amazon

For those looking for a good basic option, you can start out with the Red Plus drives that have 128MB cache on board the drive. The drive size starts at 2TB which can be had for $55, and there is also a 3TB model that costs just a little more at $60. Of course, if you need more storage, you can always opt for a 4TB, 6TB, or 8TB drive as well depending on your needs.

Western Digital WD Red Plus $80 $85 Save $5 Western Digital WD Red Plus NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD with 256MB cache $80 at Amazon

For those looking for a something a bit more performance, you can grab a Red Plus drive with 256MB cache onboard starting at $80 for the 4TB model. You can also pick up a 6TB and 10TB option that are currently on sale as well.

Western Digital WD Red Plus $190 $229 Save $39 Western Digital WD Red Plus NAS Internal Hard Drive HDD with 512MB cache $190 at Amazon

Finally, those that want the best performance from their NAS system can jump up to the highest model offered in the Red Plus line that comes with 512MB on onboard cache. These drives size starts at a whopping 12TB and is currently on sale for $190. If you need a little more space, there is also a 14TB option as well.