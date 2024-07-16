Western Digital WD Black SN770M $110 $130 Save $20 The perfect M.2 SSD to upgrade your Steam Deck or other compatible devices. $110 at Best Buy $110 at Amazon

You really can't go wrong if you're shopping during Amazon's Prime Day sales event. With so many deals, there's bound to be something that you're looking for at a great price. With that said, if you're looking to upgrade the storage on your laptop or PC, there are plenty of great SSD deals to be had, but what if you're looking for an SSD for your Steam Deck or similar PC gaming handheld?

Well, the good news is we've found a great deal on this Western Digital SN770M M.2 SSD that's now down to just $109.99 for a limited time. You can grab the SSD from Amazon, and it can also be found at Best Buy too. While the discount might not be steep, this is still a pretty good price if you're looking to save a little on your purchase. So get it while you still can because it won't last long.

What's great about Western Digital's SN770M M.2 SSD?

What you need to know about this SSD is that it is lightning quick. This SSD is part of the brand's Black series, which promises higher performance when compared to its standard model products. Of course, you're probably wondering just how fast this SSD really is and, as far as the numbers go, it can deliver impressive data transfer rates with speeds up to 5,150 MB/s.

When it comes to the storage size, you're looking at 1TB, which is going to be a pretty decent upgrade for most. With that said, if you're looking for a little more storage, you can always opt for the 2TB model which is also on sale with a discount that takes $20 off. For the most part, that's pretty much it about this SSD. It's really all about performance and reliability.

And for those that might be concerned about the latter, Western Digital provides a five-year warranty for this SSD, which should provide some peace of mind. Again, this is a limited-time deal, so we suggest grabbing it while you still can. Or if you're not into installing a new drive into your product, you can always go with the hassle-free route of just buying a microSD card.