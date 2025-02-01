I've been vocal about the excessive number of remakes and remasters as one of the worst trends in gaming. It's hard not to call out numerous video game remasters that ended up being exploitative and little more than cash grabs. Some remastered titles like The Last of Us Part II Remastered offered little over the original (released less than 4 years ago), and others such as Crysis Remastered and Dark Souls Remastered (on PC) felt redundant.

However, for every unnecessary remake/remaster, there's a Resident Evil 4 Remake, Dead Space Remake, Metroid Prime Remastered, or Final Fantasy VII Remake. We might not like publishers and studios banking on their laurels instead of innovating on new IPs, but video game remakes and remasters fulfill three crucial purposes that are essential for everyone involved.

3 They make old classics more accessible to new players

And to fans of the originals