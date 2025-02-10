Nvidia's RTX 50 series GPUs were announced over a month ago. The dust has now settled, the cards have been out for a while, and the disappointment is universal. The Blackwell lineup has delivered middling gains over the previous generation, with the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 being little more than "Ti" versions of their predecessors.

This refresh of a generation might have left everyone seething due to AI-generated frames, record-high prices, and stock-outs, but we might have no one to blame but ourselves. For years, we have let Nvidia do as they please, failing to keep a check on the company's predatory pricing and elitist features. Moreover, as consumers, we repeatedly overlooked deserving competition while Nvidia made bank.

We failed to vote with our wallets

Nvidia tasted blood and went in for the kill