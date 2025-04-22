There’s a reason The Last of Us means so much to so many. It wasn’t just another prestige Sony title, and it sure as hell wasn’t just another zombie game. It was raw. It was devastating. It mattered. And after two emotionally punishing masterpieces, it’s time we let these characters — and this story — rest.
The second game gave us closure. Not neat, tied-up, sunshine-ending closure, but real closure. The kind that acknowledges pain and consequences, and the impossibility of moving on without scars. And that’s precisely why it’s time we stop asking for The Last of Us Part III.
Sony increases price of PS+ in select markets, but not US for now
Sony continues raising prices on PlayStation products with this increase aimed at PS+.
Minor spoilers for The Last of Us Part I and II.