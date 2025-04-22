There’s a reason The Last of Us means so much to so many. It wasn’t just another prestige Sony title, and it sure as hell wasn’t just another zombie game. It was raw. It was devastating. It mattered. And after two emotionally punishing masterpieces, it’s time we let these characters — and this story — rest.

The second game gave us closure. Not neat, tied-up, sunshine-ending closure, but real closure. The kind that acknowledges pain and consequences, and the impossibility of moving on without scars. And that’s precisely why it’s time we stop asking for The Last of Us Part III.

Minor spoilers for The Last of Us Part I and II.

4 The story has already reached its emotional end

To continue now would only dilute its impact