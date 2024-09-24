macOS Sequoia is a significant update, even without Apple Intelligence available at launch. In fact, Apple lists exactly 164 new features — yes, you read that right — in its official guide for macOS Sequoia. If you want to get into the nitty gritty of Apple's latest Mac update, we've found and listed all 164 features and changes. Many are available today, and some are coming soon. Let's dive in.

Continuity

Highlighted by iPhone Mirroring, a new features will help your Apple devices work better together

Continuity is the feature set that brings your Apple devices together, and it gets a boost with macOS Sequoia thanks to iPhone Mirroring. It lets you mirror your iPhone's display to your Mac, enabling remote control of your smartphone. You can do everything you could with your iPhone normally, and you can control the iPhone with your trackpad. Additionally, iPhone notifications can appear on your Mac after you set up iPhone Mirroring for the first time. iPhone Mirroring works with StandBy and supports drag-and-drop file sharing. You can even edit your iPhone's home screen while using iPhone Mirroring.

Window tiling

The popular Windows 11 feature finally makes its way to the Mac

macOS Sequoia now supports window tiling and resizing, which means you can drag windows to the edges of the screen to snap them into place. This feature works with keyboard shortcuts for quicker window organization, and holding the Option key works as a way of previewing your changes. There's a green button and a menu bar option that shows you tiled window menu options, and window tiling also supports multiple displays.

Video conferencing

Presenter preview and play preview let you know exactly what you're sharing

The new screen sharing preview in macOS Sequoia.

To make sure you always know what you're about to show people on a video call, macOS Sequoia adds Presenter preview. This feature lets you see the specific app or window that will be shared with others through a video conferencing app. Similarly, Play preview shows you where your presenter notes and content will be shown in Keynote and other apps, so you aren't caught off guard without your notes.

Other new video conferencing features

macOS Sequoia adds OS-level background replacement; you can choose from a selection of color gradients and system wallpapers, or add your own background image.

Safari

Highlights tell you more about what's on your screen