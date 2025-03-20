Buying a new GPU in this market feels like a cruel joke — almost everything is out of stock, retailers have become scalpers themselves (willingly or unwillingly), and finding a GPU at MSRP seems like it'll never happen again. I believe there's a high probability of that being the case, considering what we're seeing in and around the GPU market. GPUs selling above the MSRP in the first few weeks after launch isn't new, but something feels different this time.

The industry is going through a bit of a supply crunch which doesn't seem temporary. Plus, the demand for AI chips is making it harder for gamers to get enough GPUs to meet the consumer demand. As companies like Nvidia and AMD compete to market unrealistic MSRPs, it will become nearly impossible for retailers to reflect the same in street prices. Overall, we seem to be heading into a new age of GPU pricing.

5 Demand will continue to go up

PC gaming isn't going anywhere