Almost every laptop these days seems to come in silver or black, but companies should be more willing to experiment with fun colors.

Consumer technology, especially things like smartphones and laptops, can be exciting for many reasons. Whether it's the performance upgrades we get every year, a crazy new form factor like foldables, or even software updates that look more modern and useful, there's almost always something to discuss. But there's one thing that doesn't get talked about enough, particularly in the PC space, and that's how these devices look.

While there are some PCs that do try to look different and unique, the majority of devices on the market seems to stick to the tried-and-true silver or black colorways, sometimes with different shades of gray. There seems to be a sentiment that these are the colors of premium and sleekness, but it's boring and exhausting to see the same colors year after year. More companies need to start giving customers options for colorful PCs.

Silver and black are timeless but not for everyone

Don't get me wrong, I don't think silver and black laptops need to go away. Obviously, there's a reason why these options always stick around: they're kind of timeless. But what makes something timeless also makes it unexciting. Yes, these colors will always look good, but they don't get anyone's attention. They're just kind of there, they're the standard.

I'm no design expert, but my understanding is that the trends are kind of cyclical. Something will be popular for a few years until it feels outdated, and then the next decade is spent doing something else, only for that original thing to be brought back. Even something as simple as the transition from square corners in Windows 98 to more rounded UI elements in Windows XP was repeated with the hard edges in Windows 8 and the rounded corners in Windows 11.

All that is to say that everyone will feel differently about colors at different points in time, but as long as they're not the only option, there's bound to be a space for them. I've certainly had my apathetic phase when colors were too gaudy and garish, and muted, almost colorless designs were what I really wanted. I may feel that way again in the future. But right now, colors are exciting and lively, which is what I want. I'm a huge fan of the Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G's design in its Green Glitter colorway, and that should be an option on other phones.

Of course, you can also liven up devices with stickers or skins, but skins are very specifically designed only for certain models of laptops, and I've always felt that stickers look tacky. What's the point of buying a laptop that looks sleek and premium if you're going to plaster cheap-looking stickers all over it?

Some premium colorful PCs exist, but they tend to go away

Over the years, there have been some attempts at colorful laptops and PCs, and they've been great. When Apple introduced the 24-inch iMac in 2021, it launched in a whopping seven color options. Aside from the fact that the colors were generally muted, it was amazing to see such colorful devices hit the market — and from Apple, no less. This is a company that almost always sticks with silver devices and a company that's often the source of "inspiration" for other PC manufacturers. I was excited about the prospect of more colorful devices hitting the market in response to the iMac, but unfortunately, that never panned out.

Even Apple seems to have given up on the iMac, seeing as it's the only M1-based Mac that hasn't received a successor, even two years later. There were rumors of the company launching a similarly colorful MacBook Air, but we got more muted colors with the 2022 model.

Another colorful laptop I really like was the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, and its successor, the Galaxy Book Chromebook 2, both of which came in a striking Fiesta Red colorway. I don't even like red that much, but it's so nice to see something so vibrant on a laptop. Unfortunately, Samsung has yet to refresh this lineup, and I fear the company may move away from colors, as it has done with the Galaxy Book 3 Pro series.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 in Fiesta Red

Microsoft also had some bold colors available for its initial Surface Laptop models, but they've been toned down over time. While I still appreciate the variety we get, the Surface Laptop 5 definitely lacks the boldness of its predecessors. On the other hand, Microsoft introduced some really nice colors with the Surface Pro 9, so I'm hoping we'll see more of it in the future across more Surface devices.

Surface Pro 9 in Sapphire

There are even more examples, like how HP toned down the design of the Spectre x360 family for 2022 (though it still looks great with its dual-tone look). It's a trend I hate to see. At the end of the day, a lot of consumer tech devices can also be a sort of fashion statement — and when it comes to the laptop you carry, you don't have a lot of options to express yourself.

Colorful laptops are either cheap or insanely expensive

The laptops that exist now with more interesting colors seem to be aimed at polar opposite parts of the market, which is part of the problem. If you're buying budget-oriented plastic laptops, you can find options like Gateway and Vaio, which come in fun colors like blue and pink. But they're not appealing for other reasons, such as their middling specs.

On the other hand, Lenovo recently introduced the Yoga Book 9i, which comes in a beautiful blue colorway, but that's an incredibly expensive device with a form factor that's definitely not for everyone. Similarly, the Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED has a blue sheen and a combination of materials that makes it really unique, but it's also a foldable PC that costs $3,500.

Lenovo Yoga 9i

At the end of the day, all I really want is for there to be actual options. I don't want every laptop that's actually worth buying to only be available in some shade of silver or black. Those options can still exist, but they don't have to be the only ones. We know it's possible to make colorful laptops, and it's not necessarily that much more expensive. If Samsung could do it with the Galaxy Chromebook and Microsoft can do it with the Surface Pro 9, other brands surely have the option as well. Some devices, like HP's Pavilion Aero, charge $10 extra for the non-silver color options, and while that isn't ideal, that's better than nothing.

I just want the laptop market to be more visually interesting because the tech we carry can be a method of self-expression. Hopefully, we'll see that happen more in 2023 and beyond..