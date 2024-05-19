Key Takeaways Your browser doesn't secure your data: Browsers can pull your sensitive information, making it accessible to other applications on your PC.

Your browser is your gateway to the internet: Browsers collect data, track your activity, and create profiles for targeted advertising.

Browser extensions also have large amounts of access: Be cautious with extensions, as they can pose security risks and may have access to all data on websites visited.

The web is a scary place if you think about it. Instant access to practically any human being in the world, with countless services and other things all within reach moments away simply on your smartphone, laptop, or computer. There's a lot you need to be careful of, and that includes the browser you actually use to access the internet.

With those browsers, it feels like we're all far too trusting of them without truly thinking through the implications of the browser you use, why you use it, or the extensions that you install. Even then, how often do you think of the other programs on your PC and how unsafe your browser is when It comes to data storage?

Your browser doesn't secure your data

Browsers can just pull data from other browsers, meaning that other applications can, too

When you first launch Microsoft Edge, Firefox, or pretty much any other modern browser on your laptop, it'll ask you if you'd like to pull in your bookmarks, passwords, and other data from another browser installed on your computer. It's a convenience feature that makes it really easy to migrate between browsers and removes a barrier to entry that would otherwise reinforce the monopoly that Chrome essentially holds on the browser industry.

With that said, the other implications of that are worrying. If a browser can pull your passwords, browsing data, bookmarks, and more from another browser... then doesn't that mean other applications on your PC can pull that data too? Mozilla makes it clear just how easy it is... and it's pretty scary. For example, Chrome's data is stored in the following file path on Windows.

C:\Users\<username>\AppData\Local\Google\Chrome\User Data\

With that, there's a SQLite database file called "Login Data." It has the following columns: origin_url, username_value, password_value. These credentials are encrypted using Windows Data Protection API (DPAPI), and Firefox can use the DPAPI to decrypt those passwords. This is the same for any other application running in the same context as the user, as Chrome is not the only application that can access that folder.

Your browser is your gateway to the internet

And it can see everything that you do

Not only can your browsers store data in an insecure way, but those browsers can see everything that you do, too. They can see where you go, what you look at, how long you spend looking at it, and can collect data and build up trends and other information about you. Depending on what you use the internet for, you mightn't mind that too much, but it's something that I'm conscious of when I'm using a browser.

Think about the implications of all of this data collection. Browsers and their parent companies can create a detailed profile about your online behavior, preferences, and even your most sensitive information. This information can be used to target you with ads, influence your purchasing decisions, and even manipulate your opinions by curating the content you see. While this level of customization can be convenient, it also means that you are constantly being watched and analyzed.

On top of that, your browser could well sell that information on. Google's entire business is advertisements, and the data that Chrome collects on you can be particularly lucrative for targeted advertising when you browse the web.

Browser extensions also have large amounts of access

A double edged sword

Browser extensions are another area where we often place far too much trust. These small programs can add useful features and improve our browsing experience across a multitude of websites, but they also come with significant risks. Many users install extensions without fully understanding the permissions they require or the potential security threats they pose with the access they have to your browser. Some extensions request access to all the data on every website you visit, including personal information and login credentials.

Moreover, extensions can be compromised, and this has happened several times in the past. Even legitimate extensions can be taken over by malicious actors if the original developers are not vigilant in selling their extension to a new developer. Once compromised, an extension can spread malware, launch phishing attacks, or steal data. This can happen if a developer sells the extension to a less trustworthy party or if attackers find vulnerabilities in the extension's code.

Regularly reviewing and updating your extensions is crucial for staying safe. Outdated extensions might have security flaws that hackers can exploit. Periodically checking the permissions and activities of your extensions can help you spot any suspicious behavior, and you can do this from your browser's settings.

Private browsing is an illusion

Websites can still fingeprint your browser

Private browsing is a feature many of us trust too much, thinking it hides our online activities, but it's not perfect. While it stops your browser from saving history, cookies, and other local data, it doesn't hide your activity from websites, your internet service provider (ISP), or the government. Your IP address is still visible, and data you send over the internet can be intercepted. Plus, Google has already faced fines over how users in incognito mode were still trackable.

To make matters worse, private browsing doesn't stop tracking techniques like browser fingerprinting. Websites can collect information about your browser, device, and behavior to create a unique profile that tracks you even in private mode. So, while private browsing offers some protection, it’s not a complete solution for keeping your online activities private. They can sometimes still figure out who you are, making it so that you're actually a lot more visible than you think you are.

We trust our web browsers a lot, but this trust comes with a lot of risks if you aren't careful. From insecure data storage and invasive data collection to vulnerable extensions and misleading privacy features, there are many reasons to be careful. By being aware of these issues and taking steps to reduce them—like using reputable browsers, being selective with extensions, and knowing the limits of privacy modes—you can better protect ourselves online.