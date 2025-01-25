Has the fan seized up inside your game console? How about the display or disc drive? Whenever something goes wrong with a specific part of any video game console, it can be a pain to get it rectified. The most common route is to reach out to the manufacturer, which will require you to either send out the device or seek local assistance from a nearby shop. This can prove time-consuming and costly, depending on whether your console is still under warranty. But what about a classic console? Why don't manufacturers stock and sell parts for all console models?

4 Prolongs the life of the console

Avoids throwing it away

If you trade in your current console for the next-gen replacement each cycle, this isn't going to be for you. For those of us who enjoy collecting consoles and playing some older games on them, we're prolonging the life of that system though things get slightly worrisome should an issue arise with a specific part. It's even said should the disc drive fail on some older systems, it's better to source an entirely new console altogether instead of looking at ways to pick up a replacement drive and repairing. This isn't good, especially when some of these classic consoles are still great for playing games of their time.

Microsoft offers a limited supply of parts (and through iFixit), but this is for current-gen consoles only and the availability of genuine parts doesn't seem to cover the entire console. It would be something else to partner with iFixit to offer genuine Xbox 360 parts to keep that generation of console alive and kicking.

3 Make it easier to enjoy classic games

Retro gaming would be easier

Classic games are fantastic for shots of nostalgia but they're also good for newer generations to experience what gaming was like in the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s. Buying a used console on classified sites comes with an element of risk. Although some will be listed in working order, many of the available systems have some form of issue. This could be a minor fix or require time, effort, and replacement parts. Older consoles are even purchased and sacrificed for all the working parts that can then be used on other systems. If we had a central repository for new spare parts from manufacturers, this would make retro gaming more approachable.

It could also help game companies tackle emulation. Emulating systems using an OS such as Batocera is great for cataloging all your favorite games on a single device, but more times than not, these are illegally sourced without physical copies. Although one could never stamp out emulation as it's incredibly accessible and takes a few minutes to download, install, and run some games, allowing people to more easily set up a working retro console could help bring new faces into retro console ownership. Better still, it would be the day that Sony starts selling the PSX again.

2 Right to repair is better for the consumers

QR codes, parts, documentation